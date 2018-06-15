Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
News

DEH: Garbage collection delays remain

June 15, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Department of Environmental Health Thursday (14 June) announced more delays in garbage collection.

It has been an issue plaguing the Cayman Islands since late last year.

The DEH said the delays are due to several factors like inclement weather, equipment problems and worker absenteeism.

The DEH said delays in garbage pick-up would effect those near the East-West Arterial near Patrick’s Island as well as Anise Estates and Shamrock Road from Ocean Club to Spotts-Newlands.

On Wednesday (13 June) the DEH said several George Town communities would see their trash collected but Thursday said collection in those areas would actually happen today.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: