DEH’s overtime abuse audit expected soon; Emails show Carter, Bulgin reps talking

June 27, 2018
Kevin Morales
We may soon have some clarity on an investigation into overtime abuse at the Department of Environmental Health as well as the fate of suspended director Roydell Carter.

An internal audit of overtime hours launched late last year is expected to be done by 30 June, according to a DEH spokesperson. This information was given to Cayman 27 after our FOI request into overtime documents at the department was declined.

Meanwhile, an email sent to Cayman 27 appears to show Mr. Carter was in talks with the Attorney General’s office. The email chain appears to show Mr. Carter’s attorney, Graham Hampson, setting up a meeting with Attorney General Hon. Samuel Bulgin.

The emails were written in March.

Sources within the DEH tell Cayman 27 they understand the issue with Mr. Carter has been resolved and he’s expected to return to work at some point. 

Cayman 27 sent an email to the DEH on Monday afternoon (25 June) and a spokesperson said she would forward our queries to the Ministry. We have not received a response. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

