$89,000! That was the final figure raised through the Deputy Governors’ 5k Challenge.

Acting Governor Franz Manderson said that’s the most money ever raised through the event.The proceeds go to Meals on Wheels, Feed our Future and the Kiwanis Buy A Kid Breakfast programme.

“I am really excited and I’m so proud to be living in a country like us where we have so many people want to be part of the solution,” said Hon. Franz Manderson.

