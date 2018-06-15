Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
DOA stops short of calling malnourished horse owner ‘repeat offender’

June 15, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Agriculture acknowledged previous interactions with the owner of a horse at the center of an abuse and neglect investigation, but stopped short of labeling him a serial offender.

The DOA took custody of the horse this week.

A DOA veterinarian told Cayman 27 the horse’s poor condition is directly linked to its wind-sucking behavior. That assessment is at odds with another veterinary opinion, which points to malnutrition and starvation.

Mary Alberga of the Equestrian Centre said this particular horse owner has a track record of inadequate care for animals.

“The owner is a repeat offender, and I can say that for sure, I have emails in the past complaining about this horse and I have dealt with him before, so has the DOA, they can’t deny that,” said Ms. Alberga.

“Only record we have any particular issues with this person goes back to 2012, so I really cannot necessarily call this person a serial offender, but again, in another person’s eye, it might be,” said Dr. Kanyuira Gikonyo.

Dr. Gikonyo told Cayman 27 the horse will remain in DOA care for behaviour modification to correct the wind-sucking behaviour, and a ‘floating’ procedure for its teeth.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

