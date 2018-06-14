DOE concerned moorings may be unsuitable for larger Aggressor V

The Department of Environment is concerned public moorings may be unsuitable for the newly christened Cayman Aggressor V.

Larger vessels like the Aggressor live-aboards are restricted to using only two-pin moorings. The DOE told Cayman 27 the increased windage from the greater height and width of the superstructure is more of a concern than the modest gain in length.

The DOE said it’s in discussions with Aggressor management on ways to mitigate the increased load if necessary.

The Aggressor told Cayman 27 it designed a bridle system to decrease the load on the pins. Each of its lines are tested to 100,000 pounds and designed to stretch without putting pressure on the underwater pins.

In addition, the Aggressor told Cayman 27 it plans to install two private “safe-soft” moorings for use in winds of 30 knots or more, one on Little Cayman and one near George Town harbour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

