Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Business Environment News

DOE concerned moorings may be unsuitable for larger Aggressor V

June 13, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment is concerned public moorings may be unsuitable for the newly christened Cayman Aggressor V.

Larger vessels like the Aggressor live-aboards are restricted to using only two-pin moorings. The DOE told Cayman 27 the increased windage from the greater height and width of the superstructure is more of a concern than the modest gain in length.

The DOE said it’s in discussions with Aggressor management on ways to mitigate the increased load if necessary.

The Aggressor told Cayman 27 it designed a bridle system to decrease the load on the pins. Each of its lines are tested to 100,000 pounds and designed to stretch without putting pressure on the underwater pins.

In addition, the Aggressor told Cayman 27 it plans to install two private “safe-soft” moorings for use in winds of 30 knots or more, one on Little Cayman and one near George Town harbour.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: