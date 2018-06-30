Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Environment News

DOE turtle patrol discovers possible hybrid hatchlings

June 30, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

According to a Department of Environment social media page, DOE interns and volunteers discovered potential hybridisation event among a nest of hatchlings excavated Thursday.

The hybrid hatchlings are thought to be a cross between a loggerhead and a hawksbill sea turtle.

“Loggerheads typically have 5 scutes on the left and right sides of their shell while hawksbills typically have four. Some of the hatchlings discovered yesterday had four scutes, some had five scutes, and some had four on one side and five on the other. Genetic samples have been taken from the hatchlings and we are awaiting the results,” read the social media post, prepared by a DOE intern. 

Hybridisation among sea turtles is thought to be rare in the Caribbean, and has been suspected in only a few nests over the past two decades.

According to the social media post, fossil and genetic data suggests that the family Cheloniidae diverged from a common ancestor at least 10 million years ago.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: