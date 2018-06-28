Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Domestic violence during World Cup

June 27, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
The World Cup is in full swing, with fans all over the world showing their love for the game, but Cayman Islands Crisis Centre Executive Director Ania Milanowska said sometimes that passion goes too far. The Crisis Centre said they have seen a spike in the organization with reports of domestic violence during the World Cup soccer competition.

Ms. Milanowska said in 2013, the Crisis Centre had 15 clients during the summer months, a year later during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil that shot up to 25 clients. That same year in the UK, several communities reported seeing up to double the amount of police calls about abuse.

Footballers receive red cards when they get frustrated, but domestic violence outside the field can lead to bigger disciplinary actions. If you are going through domestic violence, please feel free to call the 24-hour Crisis Line at 943-2422, that’s 943-CICC.

