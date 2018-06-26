DOT silent on potential impact of sargassum on tourism

It’s unsightly, smelly, and a potential threat to tourism: sargassum… but the Department of Tourism won’t say what it’s doing to address it.

Elsewhere in the region, the effects of sargassum on tourism are widely reported.

One hotel in Antigua last week was reportedly forced to close for a second consecutive summer season due to the influx.

While the DOT told Cayman 27 it will not be commenting on the sargassum influx, the Department of Environment confirms the two agencies have been in touch.

“We are currently in correspondence with a number of the agencies that are involved, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and yes, we have been in touch with the Department of Tourism to let them know where we are at,” said DOE Deputy Director Tim Austin.

Mr. Austin told Cayman 27 s the DOT actually reached out to DOE about what messaging it could be putting to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

