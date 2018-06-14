Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Culture News

Drama society readies ‘Shakespeare by the Sea’

June 13, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The Cayman Drama Society will be celebrating the works of William Shakespeare this weekend in a seaside setting.

CDS will be performing adaptations and excerpts of the Bard’s best-loved works, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Julius Ceasar, Taming of the Shrew, and of course, Romeo and Juliet.

These are stories CDS education and operations officer Kirsty O’Sullivan said are full of universal themes.

“It’s struggles of power, love, it’s jealousy, it’s passion, and I think everyone no matter what age or what your background, where you are from, or anything like that, it doesn’t matter, you understand emotions, you understand people, and we’ve all experienced them to varied degrees,” said Ms. O’Sullivan.

The Shakespeare festival happens this Saturday (18 June) from noon to 4 PM at the seaside amphitheater at Dart Family Park (near the National Trust)

The best part, it’s absolutely free.

The timetable is as follows:

  • 12.15pm – Our 12-16s present their version of A Midsummer Nights’ Drea,
  • 1pm – A scene from The Tempest (adults class)
  • 1.20pm – Mini-Macbeth (by our Tuesday 8-12s class)
  • 1.45pm – A scene from Julius Caesar (adults class)
  • 2pm – Mini-Romeo and Juliet (by our Thursday 8-12s class)
  • 2.30pm – A scene from The Taming Of The Shrew (adults class)
  • 2.45pm – Our 5-7s present the A,B,C’s of Shakespeare
  • 3pm – Scenes from Julius Caesar, Taming Of The Shrew, The Tempest (repeats of earlier performances)

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

