Three men arrested back March for drug smuggling entered their pleas today (21 June) in Summary Court.

Owen Reid, Fitzroy Otty, Asad Walker, three Jamaican nationals pleaded guilty to importation of marijuana today. However, they pleaded not guilty to possession of MDMA narcotic and importation of MDMA narcotic. The three men elected to have their trial heard in the Grand Court.

The men will next appear in court on the 3 July.

