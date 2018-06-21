Emergency responders stage exercise at ORIA

Emergency responders kicked into action Tuesday (20 June) at the Owen Roberts International Airport, as they put their training to the test using real-life scenarios. Those scenarios included a mock highjacking and two active shooters at ORIA. The training forced an immediate lock-down of key areas. Airports Authority CEO Albert Anderson said it was all part of a training exercise, and Mr. Anderson said while the community may not think things of those magnitudes would happen here, he said, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. He said the training exercise was based off a plan, but should things play out differently, he said, the experience is on their side. Mr. Anderson said in these emergency scenarios passengers visiting Cayman would be under Immigration supervision. The training will be a continuous process to improve the emergency responders response.

