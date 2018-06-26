Ex-drug dealer turns motivational speaker

After serving 24 years behind bars one ex-drug dealer is using his experience to steer Cayman’s youths away from a life of crime. Ex-drug dealer Donald Hooker has partnered with the John Gray High School Boys to Men programme to achieve this goal. Mr. Hooker is using his life lessons as a platform to turn students away from crime, and he said it’s helping him stay motivated to remain on the straight and narrow. He was one of the speakers on the John Gray High School’s Boys to Men programme, it’s a project in partnership with the National Drug Council and co-ordinator Simon Miller said having Mr. Hooker’s input is important.

Mr. Miller said that the National Drug Council is looking to expand their partnership outside of the government schools when the new school year begins. The National Drug Council and Mr. Hooker said they hope Cayman’s young people will learn from the lessons Mr. Hooker has lived.

