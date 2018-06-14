FCO mum on Choudhury investigation, Miller weighs in on developments

Cayman’s Governor Anwar Choudhury has been recalled to the UK and he is now under investigation by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, but the nature of the investigation is not being made public.

We reached out to the FCO for details on the investigation, however a spokesperson told Cayman 27, “Anwar Choudhury, Governor of the Cayman Islands has been temporarily withdrawn from his post to allow the FCO to investigate a number of complaints against him. It is inappropriate to comment further while an investigation is ongoing.”

This morning (13 June) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced Governor Choudhury was “temporarily withdrawn” from Cayman to investigate a number of complaints leveled against him. Mr. Choudhury was sworn-in just less than four months ago. The Premier said he was informed of the Governor’s withdrawal Tuesday night (12 June) and he was told the investigation is likely to last four to six weeks.

“While this development was unforeseen and is most unfortunate. I am confident that it will not affect the continued good governance of the Cayman Islands,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson has been named acting Governor. We reached out to Mr. Manderson for comment, but he declined.

The Governor’s Office issued a brief statement confirming Mr. Choudhury’s withdrawal, nothing further was disclosed. The Opposition has described it as an unfortunate turn of events.

In a statement this morning (13 June) the Opposition said they hope the investigation will be completed swiftly as the Governor had a most promising start to his tenure in March.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller joined Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes and Kevin Morales to discuss the issue.

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush also weighed in on the Governor’s suspension. He said, “This man was too good to be true. If this is a case of him stepping on toes. I expected this to happen. The status quo cannot take someone like him who is going it want to see the right thing done.”

