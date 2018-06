A police investigation has been launched into a fight at Royal Palms over the weekend.

According to the RCIPS around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday (10 June) staff at Royal Palms reported that a female staff member had been assaulted by a female customer during a dispute about the amount on a bill.

Police said the staff member received minor injuries. No arrest has been made. The incident remains under police investigation

