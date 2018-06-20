Fire Service vehicle involved in crash

A Cayman Islands Fire Services vehicle was involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital, according to an RCIPS statement.

The crash caused an SUV to flip on its side Tuesday (19 June) afternoon near the intersection of Shedden Road and North Sound Road.

A CIFS officer was involved in the collision, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The person taken to the hospital suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The crash was cleared by 3:30 p.m.

Police say they continue to investigate. The Ministry of Home Affairs says it deployed an independent qualified accident reconstructionist to the scene, and can confirm that the Fire Service is committed to working with the employee involved and personnel from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) to ensure that the matter is investigated thoroughly to establish the cause of the crash.

[ORIGINAL POST]

One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV flipped on its side Tuesday (19 June) afternoon, according to a police statement.

It happened at the intersection of Shedden Road and North Sound Road.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash. It partially blocked traffic along North Sound Road. It has since been cleared.

The person taken to the hospital had injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

