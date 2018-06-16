Flowers Sea Swim Gala welcomes Grammer, world class swimmers in aim of building CICC shelter

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre played host Thursday (14 June) to the 2018 The 2018 Flowers Sea Swim Annual Charity Gala with it’s guest of honour Kelsey Grammer.

The Golden Globe and Emmy award winning actor and producer says the CICC’s aim to ‘Raise the Roof’ in efforts to construct a new purpose built shelter for women, men and children that are victims of domestic abuse is a cause many can relate to.

“There is a basic goodness in people, and a lot of things they are dealing with at the Crisis Centre are the bad stuff people are capable of doing, but often the light overcomes the shadow.”

This Gala saw 19 international swimmers, including 11 Olympians. Five-time Olympic medalist Ian Crocker says the event, which attracted seven Olympic gold medalists this year’s turnout is a tribute to Cayman as an attractive destination for sports tourism.

“We spend all this time developing a skill in the pool, and to be able to do that out here in one of the most beautiful oceans in the world is an amazing time.”

Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) President Michael Lockwood says participation at domestic sea swims throughout the season have built, with the Flowers Sea Swim being the ‘big challenge’ for both young and old.

“We’ve had a lot of good support over the last two weeks or so, we had nearly 130 people at the Butterfield Swim on Saturday so that means people are getting ready for the one-mile swim on the weekend.”

The weekend also includes a youth swimming clinic led by swimmers such as Cayman Open Water regular Emily Klueh (formerly Brunemann). The 2013 FINA World Cup champion says giving back is an important part of her participation.

” I love coming down here, I look forward to it every year. It means the world to me. Every time I come down, I try to give back to the Caymanian community. Before this, I did two clinics and we had a great turnout there, just to embrace open water swimming and learn more about skills technique that’s involved with the sport.”

Here is a look at some of the events this weekend as part of the 2018 Flowers Sea Swim:

Friday 15 June

7:00am

2.5/5k Relay

Royal Palms, SMB

4:30pm-5:30pm

Swim Clinic

Governor’s Beach

Saturday 15 June

2:00pm

Flowers One Mile Sea Swim

Ritz Carlton, SMB

Monday 18 June

7:00am

Junior/Master 5k/10k Sea Swim

Royal Palms, SMB

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

