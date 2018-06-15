Football: Breaking down the 2026 World Cup Tri-Nation bid

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada after FIFA’s congress voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday (13 June) to back the Tri-Nation joint bid for the tournament and leave Morocco to miss out for the fifth time.

The North American bid collected 134 votes to the 65 for Morocco. One congress member voted for “neither bid.”

The 2026 tournament will be the first expanded tournament featuring 48 teams, up from the current 32-team tournament, which begins in Russia on Thursday.

Both bids were given a last chance to make their case with 15 minute presentations in front of congress, at the Moscow Expocentre, where the north Americans pledged their tournament would generate an 11 billion dollar profit, while Morocco said theirs would make 5 billion.

Although it will be the first tournament to be hosted by three nations, the vast majority of games will be held in the Unites States.

Of the 80 games, 10 matches will be held in Canada, 10 in Mexico and 60 in the U.S. with the final played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.

“Thank you for entrusting us with the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026,” Carlos Cordiero, president of the US Soccer Federation told Congress.

“Football today is the only winner.”

The U.S hosted the World Cup previously in 1994 while Mexico hosted it in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted a men’s World Cup but held the women’s tournament in 2015.

Morroco have now failed in five bids to host a World Cup.

