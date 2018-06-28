Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Sports

Football: Lambert stands tall as Selects draw 1-1 with Mount Pleasant

June 27, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Academy Sports Club Selects goalkeeper Lachlin Lambert stonewalled Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant Academy early and often to help the Cayman side to a 1-1 draw on day two of the 2018 Cayman Airways Under-13 Youth Cup.

After thwarting off significant pressure from the Jamaicans, Cayman’s counterattack earned a early corner. Selects Tom Byrne hooked the ball beautifully into the box off a corner kick in the 19th minute, through the hands of the elevated Jamaican goalkeepers hands. Mt. Pleasant’s Jalon Lopez netted his third goal of the tournament in the 41st to tie the game 1-1.

Here’s a look at the other scores from 2018 Cayman Airways Invitational Under-13 Youth Cup for Tuesday 26 June:

Central Brooklyn F.C. 2

Academy S.C. Elite 0

 

Cavalier S.C. 12

City Soccer Pro 0

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: