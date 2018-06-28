Football: Lambert stands tall as Selects draw 1-1 with Mount Pleasant

Academy Sports Club Selects goalkeeper Lachlin Lambert stonewalled Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant Academy early and often to help the Cayman side to a 1-1 draw on day two of the 2018 Cayman Airways Under-13 Youth Cup.

After thwarting off significant pressure from the Jamaicans, Cayman’s counterattack earned a early corner. Selects Tom Byrne hooked the ball beautifully into the box off a corner kick in the 19th minute, through the hands of the elevated Jamaican goalkeepers hands. Mt. Pleasant’s Jalon Lopez netted his third goal of the tournament in the 41st to tie the game 1-1.

Here’s a look at the other scores from 2018 Cayman Airways Invitational Under-13 Youth Cup for Tuesday 26 June:

Central Brooklyn F.C. 2

Academy S.C. Elite 0

Cavalier S.C. 12

City Soccer Pro 0

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

