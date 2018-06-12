Football: Testori header powers Sunset women to 2018 FA Cup

An Elena Testori header in extra time gave Sunset Football Club the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) FA Cup Sunday (10 June) in a 3-2 victory over Scholars International Sports Club.

Susani Lucas opened the scoring in the 16th minute to give Scholars a 1-0 lead entering the second half. Jenne Edwards would float a harmless ball over the head of the Scholars keeper to equalize in the 54th minute. Chelsea Green would answer with a soaring free kick at 30-plus yards to reclaim the lead for Scholars 2-1.

Sunset would answer in the 86th minute as Shenel Gall would wrangle a bouncing cross, tapping it past the keeper to tie the score 2-2. In extra time, a Molly Kehoe corner soared through the box and onto the head of a surging Elena Testori to clinch the Cup 3-2.

“It’s been a frustrating season for us this season, so to end the season with a win and an FA Cup means a lot to the girls” said Head Coach Alan Purvis.

“Football is tough being down 1-0, so it’s nice when we equalized that there’s still hope in the game. Throughout the game I was telling them we gotta keep fighting, so that’s what it’s about, not giving up” said Shenel Gall.

