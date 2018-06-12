Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Football: Testori header powers Sunset women to 2018 FA Cup

June 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
An Elena Testori header in extra time gave Sunset Football Club the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) FA Cup Sunday (10 June) in a 3-2 victory over Scholars International Sports Club.

Susani Lucas opened the scoring in the 16th minute to give Scholars a 1-0 lead entering the second half. Jenne Edwards would float a harmless ball over the head of the Scholars keeper to equalize in the 54th minute. Chelsea Green would answer with a soaring free kick at 30-plus yards to reclaim the lead for Scholars 2-1.

Sunset would answer in the 86th minute as Shenel Gall would wrangle a bouncing cross, tapping it past the keeper to tie the score 2-2. In extra time, a Molly Kehoe corner soared through the box and onto the head of a surging Elena Testori to clinch the Cup 3-2.

“It’s been a frustrating season for us this season, so to end the season with a win and an FA Cup means a lot to the girls” said Head Coach Alan Purvis.

“Football is tough being down 1-0, so it’s nice when we equalized that there’s still hope in the game. Throughout the game I was telling them we gotta keep fighting, so that’s what it’s about, not giving up” said Shenel Gall.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

