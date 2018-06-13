Grand Court trial starts for man charged with harrasment

A Grand Court trial begins for a man accused of assaulting, harassing and threatening his ex-girlfriend. Charged with common assault, harassment and a host of other charges.

A court order prevents us from identifying the man. Today the jury gathered for the first time. The East End man faces a several charges, including common assault and harassment stemming from a 2017 incident. The alleged victim accuses the East End man of physical abuse as well as sending her threatening text messages. She said those texts included threats against her life and threats that he would inject her with aids.

The trial is set to continue through Friday.

