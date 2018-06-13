Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
News

Grand Court trial starts for man charged with harrasment

June 12, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A Grand Court trial begins for a man accused of assaulting, harassing and threatening his ex-girlfriend. Charged with common assault, harassment and a host of other charges.

A court order prevents us from identifying the man. Today the jury gathered for the first time. The East End man faces a several charges, including common assault and harassment stemming from a 2017 incident. The alleged victim accuses the East End man of physical abuse as well as sending her threatening text messages. She said those texts included threats against her life and threats that he would inject her with aids.

The trial is set to continue through Friday.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: