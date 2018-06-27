Grieving dad says gun amnesty is a step in the right direction

As the RCIPS makes its final push to get guns off the streets, one father who knows the reality of gun violence all too well is lending his voice to the effort.

Premier Automotive Export Ltd. CEO, John Felder says guns in the hands of the wrong person is nothing, but trouble for everyone.

Felder’s son was murdered by an unknown gunman in 2007.

He is applauding the RCIPS’s latest gun amnesty initiative, saying it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’ve always been of the opinion that if I lived in a place where I needed a gun to feel safe, then I’m in the wrong place and obviously the Cayman Islands is not such a place where you should ever think about needing a gun to be safe,”said Mr. Felder.

According to the RCIPS, since 2006, 35 young males have been killed by gun violence in the Cayman Islands. While Mr. Felder’s son’s death occurred in the US, he said it has spurred him to become more personally involved in helping solve the gun problem, particularly among Black communities.

The RCIPS is reminding the public that guns and ammunition can be dropped off at the George Town, Bodden Town and West Bay stations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

