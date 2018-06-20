Gymnastics: Magalhaes gains valuable experience at 2018 Junior Pan Am Championships

Cayman’s Igor Magalhaes returned from Argentina after competing in the 2018 Junior Pan Am Championships in Buenos Aires 10-15 June.

Magalhaes, 15, placed 42nd overall in a field of 42 gymnasts placing 23rd in the floor, 35th in the horse, 40th in the parallel bars, 41st in the rings and 42nd in the horizontal bars. Coach Doran Zimmerman said Magalhaes vault performance was his best of the event. Results for vault were not made available past the top 15 results, but Zimmerman assured it was ‘in the top 20’.

“He did really well on all the events except for one. Doran was really proud and his scores were an improvement from last meet. There were some very strong competitors there. It was a great experience for him to be among some of the high level athletes” said Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association Head Coach Kelley Paz.

