High School Students Attend Volunteer Fair

More than 700 students stopped by John Gray High School for the Youth Services Unit’s first ever volunteer fair.Thirteen different non-profit organizations showed up at the fair looking for volunteers. The Ministry of Education has mandated community service as a requirement to graduate. But the non-profits and students feel like the experience will pay off in different ways as well. Cayman Hospice Care employee Felicia McLean says, ” It’s difficult to find volunteers in this area. Because death and dying or chronic illness don’t affect youth. So it’s not in their mind. So yes it has been more challenging to find you to be involved in any part of our organization.”

James Miles from the Youth Services Unit responded, “It is important for us as the present generation to prepare future generations for present and future roles”. The ministry is hoping to hold the volunteer fair every year. But at the beginning of the school year.

