Iguana on the runway: No investigation for British Airways delay

It was a wildlife experience passengers on Monday’s (11 June) British Airways flight were not expecting. An iguana ran on the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) runway after the plane landed. The lizard lead to a lengthy delay for de-planeing the in-bound flight.

An Airports Authority spokesperson said there was no accident or incident as a result of the four-legged reptile on the runway. The spokesperson also said contrary to social media reports, there was no damage to the plane or passengers.

“Whilst on the turning bay on runway 26 a n iguana wandered out onto the active runway and underneath the British Airways aircraft. Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew elected to hold its position, shut down both engines and await CIAA airport operations personnel to remove the iguana from under the aircraft,” said the spokesperson.

After that was done the plane taxied to stand. No investigation will be launched.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

