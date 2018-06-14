Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Illegal cockfighting bust: 40 roosters seized, GT man arrested

June 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Forty roosters were seized and one man was arrested as police break up an illegal cockfighting operation.
According to police last Wednesday (6 June) RCIPS community officers and Department of Agriculture staff carried out an operation at an address on North Sound Road.
They said during the operation an estimated 40 roosters suspected to have been used for cockfighting were recovered.
A number of spurs, cutting tools, and medication was also recovered. A 32-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to an animal and unlawful gaming.
He is currently on police bail.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

