Investigations into collision involving Fire Services vehicle ongoing

June 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s (19 June) collision involving a Fire Services vehicle and an SUV.
The collision happened at the intersection of Shedden Road and North Sound Road. One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No firemen were injured in the crash.
Home Affairs Ministry deployed an independent qualified accident Reconstructionist to the scene to establish the cause of the crash.
Fire officials tell Cayman 27 no officer has been sent on leave while the investigation is continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

