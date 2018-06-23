Investigations into collision involving Fire Services vehicle ongoing

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s (19 June) collision involving a Fire Services vehicle and an SUV.

The collision happened at the intersection of Shedden Road and North Sound Road. One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No firemen were injured in the crash.

Home Affairs Ministry deployed an independent qualified accident Reconstructionist to the scene to establish the cause of the crash.

Fire officials tell Cayman 27 no officer has been sent on leave while the investigation is continuing.

