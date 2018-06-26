Jahzarah Cabellero-Millwood honoured at graduation

Sir John A Cumber Primary School held its school-leaving ceremony last week Friday, but one student was missing young Jahzarah Caballero-Millwood. She was the 10-year-old West Bay girl who died last Wednesday (20 June) at her home. The circumstances of her death remain under investigation.

Jahzarah was not forgotten, teachers honoured her memory wearing black ribbons, while students wore purple ribbons. The graduation ceremony also had a moment of silence to respect the ten-year-old who left too soon. Jahzarah’s cousin, Melayiah White received an award on Jahzarah’s behalf. The Education Minister Juliana O’Connor- Connolly addressed students at the graduation as well. In total 70 students from the West Bay primary school graduated.

