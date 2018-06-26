Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
News

Jahzarah Cabellero-Millwood honoured at graduation

June 25, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Sir John A Cumber Primary School held its school-leaving ceremony last week Friday, but one student was missing young Jahzarah Caballero-Millwood. She was the 10-year-old West Bay girl who died last Wednesday (20 June) at her home. The circumstances of her death remain under investigation.

Jahzarah was not forgotten, teachers honoured her memory wearing black ribbons, while students wore purple ribbons. The graduation ceremony also had a moment of silence to respect the ten-year-old who left too soon. Jahzarah’s cousin, Melayiah White received an award on Jahzarah’s behalf. The Education Minister Juliana O’Connor- Connolly addressed students at the graduation as well. In total 70 students from the West Bay primary school graduated.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: