Kidfest Fun Day raises funds for children with congenital heart defects

Over the weekend the first annual the Hart for Hearts Foundation Kidfest fun day fundraiser was held at Pedro St. James to honour the late Nolan Evans. Nolan was born with congenital heart defect on 22 June 2017, he died a short while later.

However, Nolan’s mother and organizer for the kid-fest, Eileen Evans has kept his memory alive through the foundation. The kidfest was held to raise awareness in the community and to give back to parents who also have children with congenital heart defects.

The fun day made over $15, 000. All proceeds will go to the Hart for Hearts Foundation and the Cayman Heart Fund.

