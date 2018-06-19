Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Logic strikes deal with Flow to broadcast World Cup

June 18, 2018
Kevin Morales
More of you can now watch World Cup broadcasts as Logic has offered telecoms rival Flow its free-to-air channel.

Logic has the free to air World Cup broadcast rights in the Cayman Islands.

The company recently struck a deal with Flow to broadcast the channel, according to a company spokesperson. Residents using the free-to-air signal via antennae can also pick it up.

Cable provider C3 was not granted the rights to carry the Logic feed for its customers.

C3 Managing Director Randy Merren balked at the deal, saying since the signal is free-to-air, it should be made available to all cable companies as well.

Mr. Merren also serves as General Manager of Hurley’s Media Ltd., Cayman 27’s parent company.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

