Logic strikes deal with Flow to broadcast World Cup

More of you can now watch World Cup broadcasts as Logic has offered telecoms rival Flow its free-to-air channel.

Logic has the free to air World Cup broadcast rights in the Cayman Islands.

The company recently struck a deal with Flow to broadcast the channel, according to a company spokesperson. Residents using the free-to-air signal via antennae can also pick it up.

Cable provider C3 was not granted the rights to carry the Logic feed for its customers.

C3 Managing Director Randy Merren balked at the deal, saying since the signal is free-to-air, it should be made available to all cable companies as well.

Mr. Merren also serves as General Manager of Hurley’s Media Ltd., Cayman 27’s parent company.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

