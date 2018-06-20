Lyle Peart appears in court for attempted murder

A teenager faced an attempted murder charge in summary court on Monday 18 June, following a stabbing outside a George Town nightclub.

18-year-old Lyle Peart made his initial court appearance. Police say early Saturday (16 June) morning a 21-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds in a parking lot near Margaritaville on Harbour Drive.

The court heard there was a fight between patrons including Mr. Peart. Security officers heard the sound of bottles breaking and witnesses said the victim was bleeding heavily from his side. Mr. Peart faces charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Acting Magistrate Valdis Foldats denied bail based on the seriousness of the charges.

The case has been moved to Grand Court and Mr. Peart will re-appear at the end of June.

