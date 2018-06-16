Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to 7 of 8 charges

A man accused of assaulting and threatening his former girlfriend pleads guilty today (15 June) to 7 of the 8 charges laid against him.

Earlier in the week, the court ordered the man’s name be withheld by the media. He pleaded guilty to 3 charges of harassment, alarm and distress, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, one count of common assault and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of harassment against him. He has been remanded till sentencing.

