Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
News

Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to 7 of 8 charges

June 15, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A man accused of assaulting and threatening his former girlfriend pleads guilty today (15 June) to 7 of the 8 charges laid against him.

Earlier in the week, the court ordered the man’s name be withheld by the media. He pleaded guilty to 3 charges of harassment, alarm and distress, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, one count of common assault and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of harassment against him. He has been remanded till sentencing.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: