Crime News

Man appears for burglary and drug charges

June 15, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A man appeared in Summary Court on Thursday (14 June) accused of breaking into a home before stealing and using credit cards.

45-year-old Tyris General also faces drug charges. Police said Mr. General, in 2017 broke into a West Bay Road home, that’s when they say he stole a purse and used bank cards inside to conduct transactions at a local business. Mr. General, this morning, also admitted to consuming cocaine within a two-day period of his court appearance. He is charged with burglary, obtaining property by deception, consumption of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Mr. General’s bail was denied and he was remanded into custody at the Detention Centre.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

