Man hospitalised following wounding incident

June 18, 2018
Kevin Morales
A man is hospitalised after an altercation at an East End watering hole.

Police describe it as a wounding incident.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday (16 June) outside Pirates Cove bar, in East End.

The victim was taken to Health City by private car before he was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

