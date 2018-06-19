Man hospitalised following wounding incident

A man is hospitalised after an altercation at an East End watering hole.

Police describe it as a wounding incident.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday (16 June) outside Pirates Cove bar, in East End.

The victim was taken to Health City by private car before he was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

