Mandarin Oriental heads to BT, Kirkconnell: It’s more tourism diversification

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says the Mandarin Oriental Hotel is just one element of government’s strategy to diversify tourism outside Seven-Mile beach.

Yesterday the Hong Kong-based five-star hotel chain announced its management of the St. James Point project.

Mr. Kirkconnell says it’s a welcomed addition for the Eastern districts. He said the government is looking at properties there and on the Sister Islands to develop more tourism options.

“We’re looking for what matches the environment, the population there. It’s again a strategic thought process of going forward and how we diversify our tourism throughout the islands that everyone can benefit from it even more than they are now,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is scheduled to open in 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

