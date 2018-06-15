Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Manderson clears Ahearn, Miller sticks to PAC contempt motion

June 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson rules in favour of Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn saying there’s no basis for disciplinary action against her.
This after members of the Public Accounts Committee accused her of misleading them.
The acting Governor dismissed the PAC’s calls for disciplinary action against the Health Ministry chief officer.

On Thursday (14 June) Mr. Manderson made his ruling on the matter public. He said there was no attempt by Ms. Ahearn to mislead the PAC in any way.

The PAC’s complaint centres around Ms. Ahearn’s testimony back in March on the composition of the Dental and Medical Council.

The PAC suggested that Ms. Ahearn’s testimony was grossly inaccurate and borderlined on an attempt to mislead the PAC.

A point Mr. Manderson rejected. He provided an excerpt from her evidence as the basis for his decision.

He said she testified, “I believe and I don’t have the list in front of me, but I believe that there has been continuity. I don’t think that there has been a change that we’ve changed the board wholesale. But again I am speaking from memory and not from paper in front of me and I don’t know for certain.”

Mr. Manderson said he believed she was speaking from her recollection and acknowledged she could be wrong.

PAC Chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller’s not buying it.

“For him to just dismiss it no apology, no letter of reprimand I think he has destroyed nine years of my hard work building the reputation of the Public Accounts Committee,” Mr. Miller told Cayman 27.

Mr. Miller has filed a contempt motion in the LA seeking to have the House recommend the Director of Public Prosecutions Office consider issuing perjury charges against Ms. Ahearn.

“I am not really to concerned about whether it is successful, but I think it is important that it be aired in public,” the PAC chairman said.
Mr. Miller’s motion is subject to approval from House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush. The date for the next sitting of the LA is scheduled for 27 June.

To read Mr. Manderson’s full statement:
StatementDGFindingonJenniferAhearn140618

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

