Mangrove conservation plan heading for public consultation

June 29, 2018
Joe Avary
As the National Conservation Council seeks clarification as to the approval of a 2013 project to clear and fill more than one million square feet of wetlands at the Kaaboo festival site, it’s moving to protect mangrove habitats.

Wednesday (27 June,) the Council approved its draft species conservation plan for mangroves.

The DOE said between 1976 and 2013, two-thirds of the area occupied by mangroves in our islands was removed to create land for human uses.

The DOE said that trend continues today.

“[The plan] proposes establishment of protected areas in key mangrove sites, which we are already working on, and it gives protection to all mangroves in their natural setting,” said DOE Terrestrial Resources Manager Frederic Burton as the Council discussed the plan.

The plan includes guidelines on trimming of mangroves, so there would be no need to obtain a permit every time landscaping occurs.

The Council said the plan will head next to public consultation phase.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

