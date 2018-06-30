Mangrove conservation plan heading for public consultation

As the National Conservation Council seeks clarification as to the approval of a 2013 project to clear and fill more than one million square feet of wetlands at the Kaaboo festival site, it’s moving to protect mangrove habitats.

Wednesday (27 June,) the Council approved its draft species conservation plan for mangroves.

The DOE said between 1976 and 2013, two-thirds of the area occupied by mangroves in our islands was removed to create land for human uses.

The DOE said that trend continues today.

“[The plan] proposes establishment of protected areas in key mangrove sites, which we are already working on, and it gives protection to all mangroves in their natural setting,” said DOE Terrestrial Resources Manager Frederic Burton as the Council discussed the plan.

The plan includes guidelines on trimming of mangroves, so there would be no need to obtain a permit every time landscaping occurs.

The Council said the plan will head next to public consultation phase.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

