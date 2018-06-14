McPherson sentenced to 6 years in jail for attack on co-worker

Jamaican Dain Dameon McPherson is sentenced to 6 years behind bars in Grand Court. He’s the man who beat a co-worker with a hammer late last year.

Last month (May) Mr. McPherson was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon. The charges stemmed from an incident at Foster’s Food Fair in Savannah. Mr. McPherson and his co-worker had an altercation which escalated into a bloody brawl.

Mr. McPherson is set to serve his time at Northward prison. It is unclear if he will be deported at the end of his sentence.

