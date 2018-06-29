Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Health

Mental health facility on track; Commission leaders explain how clients will be chosen

June 28, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Mental Health Commission leaders have begun working on programming for the planned East End mental health facility, scheduled to open next summer.

Commission Chairman Dr. Marc Lockhart says the facility is moving ahead as planned and just last week some tweaks to the facility’s designs were made.

When it comes to who can be admitted as a patient to the 15-acre long-term facility Dr. Lockhart said input will be received from several outlets — from the Prisons to the public.

“It’s going to be a community process,” Dr. Lockhart said. “So what’s happening right now is a lot of the people who are homeless on the streets, we do go and treat. We actually go out many days and try and find these people that need help. Many times we come across these people through the legal system. It’s not going to be very difficult to actually locate those who will need the facility.”

Dr. Lockhart said he expects the bidding process for construction to begin in the next few weeks.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

