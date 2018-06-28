Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Mentoring Cayman Graduation

June 27, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
23 Min Read

43 people last night (26 June) graduated from the Chamber of Commerce mentoring programme. The programme pairs young Caymanians with professionals with hopes of giving them workplace skills. The ceremony was held at the Governor’s residence on West Bay Road.

Here is the listed of graduates.

                                                           

Student                                                                                                                                                                                                         Mentor   
Victor Thompson                                                                                                                                                                                               Josh Merren
Andy Meghoo                                                                                                                                                                                                 Selgin Amador
James Macdonald                                                                                                                                                                                          Shawn Brickett
Halle Carter                                                                                                                                                                                                    Shayma Hamdi
Jessica Stewart                                                                                                                                                                                          Carmen Martinez
Arnold Berry                                                                                                                                                                                                      James Moore
Ashley Gooden                                                                                                                                                                                                    Roz Griffiths
Deonaundray McFarlane                                                                                                                                                                          Gary Chernowski
Dreshna James                                                                                                                                                                                                Claire Stafford
Jada Bodden                                                                                                                                                                                                   Dianne Conolly
Maria Lewis                                                                                                                                                                                                        Maggie Berry
Martina Burton                                                                                                                                                                                            Kerri Marquardt
Micharia Lawrence                                                                                                                                                                                     Rebekah Brooks
Rahsheda Wilson                                                                                                                                                                                           Loval Linwood
Shemar Crawford                                                                                                                                                                                                Michael Day
Shenequa Mayhew                                                                                                                                                                                           Regina Clarke
Telisha Barnes                                                                                                                                                                                         Anita Fauset-Khan
Tiandra McKenzie                                                                                                                                                                                    Rebeca De Miguel
Aaron Faulkror                                                                                                                                                                                              Kiril Deliivanov
Adrian Powery                                                                                                                                                                                                Anthony Ennis
Alec Harding                                                                                                                                                                                                   Darren Ebanks
Dayger Martinez                                                                                                                                                                                                     Pedro Reis
Gabriel McDermot                                                                                                                                                                                                    Sean Hill
Jabari Walrond                                                                                                                                                                                               Andrew Carter
James Aidan Bodden                                                                                                                                                                                        Mark Jordan
Javaldo Blake                                                                                                                                                                                               Clever Mawarire
Jazmin Sanchez                                                                                                                                                                                              Nancy Barnard
Jhynette Powell                                                                                                                                                                                           Shanique Lauder
Kyle Martinez                                                                                                                                                                                            Jonathan Webster
Leon Harris                                                                                                                                                                                                          Tibor Hollos
Mileybi Giron                                                                                                                                                                                                 Rebecca Hume
Rafael Mckenzie                                                                                                                                                                                          Todd Armstrong
Toni-Ann Daley                                                                                                                                                                                                Anika Conolly
Victoria Ebanks                                                                                                                                                                                         Janette Goodman
Justine Rhule                                                                                                                                                                                                      Tamsin West
Erika Sobers                                                                                                                                                                                           Dr. Kathy Fysikoudi
Ethan Cronier                                                                                                                                                                                                      Chad Powell
Kelsi Persad                                                                                                                                                                                                               Angel Ho
Madeleine Cronier                                                                                                                                                                               Alexandra Simonova
Denise Suico                                                                                                                                                                                              Melissa Comparin
Kaylee Scott                                                                                                                                                                                                   Olivia Benjamin
Manusri Prabhakar                                                                                                                                                                                     Antoinette Gayle
Nasier Lev                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Phil Reed

                                                                       

Seaford Russell jr.

