Mentoring Cayman Graduation

43 people last night (26 June) graduated from the Chamber of Commerce mentoring programme. The programme pairs young Caymanians with professionals with hopes of giving them workplace skills. The ceremony was held at the Governor’s residence on West Bay Road.

Here is the listed of graduates.

Student Mentor Victor Thompson Josh Merren Andy Meghoo Selgin Amador James Macdonald Shawn Brickett Halle Carter Shayma Hamdi Jessica Stewart Carmen Martinez Arnold Berry James Moore Ashley Gooden Roz Griffiths Deonaundray McFarlane Gary Chernowski Dreshna James Claire Stafford Jada Bodden Dianne Conolly Maria Lewis Maggie Berry Martina Burton Kerri Marquardt Micharia Lawrence Rebekah Brooks Rahsheda Wilson Loval Linwood Shemar Crawford Michael Day Shenequa Mayhew Regina Clarke Telisha Barnes Anita Fauset-Khan Tiandra McKenzie Rebeca De Miguel Aaron Faulkror Kiril Deliivanov Adrian Powery Anthony Ennis Alec Harding Darren Ebanks Dayger Martinez Pedro Reis Gabriel McDermot Sean Hill Jabari Walrond Andrew Carter James Aidan Bodden Mark Jordan Javaldo Blake Clever Mawarire Jazmin Sanchez Nancy Barnard Jhynette Powell Shanique Lauder Kyle Martinez Jonathan Webster Leon Harris Tibor Hollos Mileybi Giron Rebecca Hume Rafael Mckenzie Todd Armstrong Toni-Ann Daley Anika Conolly Victoria Ebanks Janette Goodman Justine Rhule Tamsin West Erika Sobers Dr. Kathy Fysikoudi Ethan Cronier Chad Powell Kelsi Persad Angel Ho Madeleine Cronier Alexandra Simonova Denise Suico Melissa Comparin Kaylee Scott Olivia Benjamin Manusri Prabhakar Antoinette Gayle Nasier Lev Phil Reed

