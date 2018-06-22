Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Missing teen Motesha Mothen is located

June 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say 15-year-old Motesha Mothen has been located and they say she appears to be in good health.
Ms. Mothen of Bodden Town absconded from the John Gray High School last Thursday (14 June.) She was one of three teenagers reported missing last week. The other two teens, Taj Yen and Roseanna Redden, have since been located.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

