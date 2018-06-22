Missing teen Motesha Mothen is located

Police say 15-year-old Motesha Mothen has been located and they say she appears to be in good health.

Ms. Mothen of Bodden Town absconded from the John Gray High School last Thursday (14 June.) She was one of three teenagers reported missing last week. The other two teens, Taj Yen and Roseanna Redden, have since been located.

