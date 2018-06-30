MLA teams up with Plastic Free Cayman to clean up pond in Windsor Park

George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly is cleaning up a Windsor Park eyesore: the Outpost St. pond.

She’s teaming up with Plastic Free Cayman to get it done.

“It’s something that we have to address, and I’m looking forward to really beautifying this,” said Ms. Connolly. “As a matter of fact I’d like to sort of change into like a little park if possible.”

This Sunday, she’s teaming up with volunteers from Plastic Free Cayman to undertake the task of cleaning out a pond that’s filled to the brim with garbage.

“They have used this as a dumping ground, whoever comes in here and dump their garbage, their appliances, there’s all sorts of stuff into the pond, and you know, we have to really try to keep our island clean,” said Ms. Connolly.

“We’ve been focusing on the plastic pollution coming in from the rest of the Caribbean that is littering our shores,” said Plastic Free Cayman’s Claire Hughes.

She told Cayman 27 says this cleanup is different from a typical weekend beach clean-up.

“We tend to blame the rest of the Caribbean for our plastic pollution problem, but as you can see we have a littering in beautiful spots, well, what could be beautiful, right here in the middle of George Town,” said Ms. Hughes.

“This really is a health hazard, when you see all of that junk,” said Ms. Connolly.

Ms. Connolly told Cayman 27 changing the face of the Outpost St. pond has been on her radar since before last May’s election.

“I actually brought a piece of heavy equipment in, a backhoe in, to try to start cleaning at least the front part of this so that we could access it on Sunday morning,” she noted.

The next phase of the pond’s transformation begins this Sunday.

“It may not happen all in one weekend, but I want to work towards making it into a very nice little park,” said Ms. Connolly.

The clean-up takes place at 8 AM this Sunday, July 1st at the Outpost Street pond.

Volunteers are welcome to join, but due to the extent of the mess, it might not be safe for children.

