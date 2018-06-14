More than one DUI arrest per day in May

Police say they continue to crack down on driving offences across Cayman.

They shared data with the media Wednesday (13 June).



For the month of May, there were 36 arrests for driving under the influence. That’s an average of more than one per day.

That same month, the RCIPS issued 283 speeding tickets. That’s more than nine per day.

And there were also 171 tickets issued for tint, another 96 for using a mobile phone while driving and 38 for dangerous driving.

Through the first 13 days of June, police have made 10 arrests for DUI.

