Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Crime News

More than one DUI arrest per day in May

June 13, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police say they continue to crack down on driving offences across Cayman.

They shared data with the media Wednesday (13 June). 

 
For the month of May, there were 36 arrests for driving under the influence. That’s an average of more than one per day.

That same month, the RCIPS issued 283 speeding tickets. That’s more than nine per day.

And there were also 171 tickets issued for tint, another 96 for using a mobile phone while driving and 38 for dangerous driving.

Through the first 13 days of June, police have made 10 arrests for DUI. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: