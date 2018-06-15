MRCU mourns loss of long-time disease prevention officer

The Mosquito Research and Control Unit is mourning the loss of a long-serving colleague, Daniel “Cabo” Caballero.

Mr. Caballero spent 36 years with the MRCU, and is remembered by staff as an honest man, and one of the MRCU’s best and most dedicated workers.

As a disease prevention officer, he often worked in the swamps fighting mosquitoes on the front lines as – literally – a trailblazer.

“Daniel was involved with creating many of the paths, or traces, as they are called here, that we still utilise to go into those swamps. The guy is going to be missed,” said MRCU Director Dr. Jim McNeely.

“He spent the best years of his life controlling mosquitoes for the Cayman Islands,” said MRCU Disease Prevention Officer Leonardo Rodriguez.

Mr. Caballero was an easily recognisable figure in the wider community.

Coworkers told Cayman 27 he always wore his signature white hat when working in the field.

He was 65 years old.

