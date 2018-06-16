Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Nine guns, hundreds of rounds collected in 15 days

June 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say they have received more firearms in their gun amnesty efforts, taking the total to 9 over the first 15 days.
They said they have also received hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
So far 7 rifles and 2 handguns were handed in.
Today (15 June) Superintendent Brad Ebanks urged residents to make use of the amnesty. He pointed out that yesterday (14 June) officers arrested two Bodden Town residents for firearms and ammunition. They remain in custody.
“We may come knocking tomorrow morning and if you did not do the right thing you have lost the opportunity and then you could be facing seven to ten years. So now is the time, you have it now is the time get up now, do it, hand it in,” Mr. Ebanks said.
The amnesty runs for the next 15 days.

To get involved check out the detailed information on how to surrender a firearm during the amnesty on the RCIPS website at Firearms Amnesty.

