No arrests made in Saturday’s armed robbery

Police continue to hunt armed men who fired a shot during a bank heist.

It happened Saturday (9 June) morning at the Cayman National Bank location on Elgin Avenue, George Town.

Police said two masked men armed with guns robbed a security guard of two money bags containing cash. The amount of money and the currency stolen is unknown.

Police said the robbers smashed the windscreen of the vehicle that was being used to transport the money. Investigations are continuing.

