Crime News

No arrests made in Saturday’s armed robbery

June 12, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police continue to hunt armed men who fired a shot during a bank heist.
It happened Saturday (9 June) morning at the Cayman National Bank location on Elgin Avenue, George Town.
Police said two masked men armed with guns robbed a security guard of two money bags containing cash. The amount of money and the currency stolen is unknown.
Police said the robbers smashed the windscreen of the vehicle that was being used to transport the money. Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

