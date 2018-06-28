No deal yet for Scranton Park, Bryan: Gov’t keeping me in the dark

Government says it continues to negotiate to purchase land being used for the Scranton Community park.

The park was put up for sale earlier this year and George Town central MLA Kenneth Bryan called on government to step in and save the park for public use.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said the government was already negotiating with the owners.

Today (27 June) Mr. Bryan says he feels he’s being kept out of the loop when it comes to the situation.

“It is becoming a pattern now where lack of information is provided to me as the representative of George Town Central. So am I forced to go about other means. So I am getting a little bit of details on the negotiations but they are not coming from the government I have to be unique in finding out the information myself,” Mr. Bryan said.

The asking price for the land is unknown.

