Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News Politics

No deal yet for Scranton Park, Bryan: Gov’t keeping me in the dark

June 27, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government says it continues to negotiate to purchase land being used for the Scranton Community park.
The park was put up for sale earlier this year and George Town central MLA Kenneth Bryan called on government to step in and save the park for public use.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said the government was already negotiating with the owners.
Today (27 June) Mr. Bryan says he feels he’s being kept out of the loop when it comes to the situation.
“It is becoming a pattern now where lack of information is provided to me as the representative of George Town Central. So am I forced to go about other means. So I am getting a little bit of details on the negotiations but they are not coming from the government I have to be unique in finding out the information myself,” Mr. Bryan said.
The asking price for the land is unknown.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: