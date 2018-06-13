Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Culture Environment News

No injuries reported in North Sound boat collision

June 12, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Joint Marine Unit is investigating a boating accident that happened Monday night in the North Sound.

According to police, a 35 foot power vessel crashed into an unmanned sailboat anchored near Duck Pond around 7:30 PM. There were no injuries.

Police believe the sailboat did not have any mooring lights illuminated at the time, as required under the Port Authority law.

The Port Authority confirmed the sailboat owner applied for a mooring in that location, but that application was not granted due to the high level of boat traffic in the area.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

