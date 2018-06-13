No injuries reported in North Sound boat collision

The Joint Marine Unit is investigating a boating accident that happened Monday night in the North Sound.

According to police, a 35 foot power vessel crashed into an unmanned sailboat anchored near Duck Pond around 7:30 PM. There were no injuries.

Police believe the sailboat did not have any mooring lights illuminated at the time, as required under the Port Authority law.

The Port Authority confirmed the sailboat owner applied for a mooring in that location, but that application was not granted due to the high level of boat traffic in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

