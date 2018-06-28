NRA silent on MD status

Still no word from the National Roads Authority (NRA) on an investigation believed to involve Managing Director Paul Parchment.

In April, the NRA board of directors confirmed it commissioned an investigation into possible misuse of NRA resources by a senior employee.That employee was placed on leave. That person is believed to be Mr. Parchment.

On Wednesday 27 June Cayman 27 reached out for an update. A spokesperson wrote “the NRA board of directors is unable to provide any information at this time in relation to the questions which you have posed.”

