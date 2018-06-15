Officials maintain silence on Governor Choudhury probe, Bodden named acting DG

The Governor’s Office remains tight-lipped on the investigation into complaints leveled against H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury.

Officials there again declined to provide more information on the probe which has been picked up by regional and international media houses.

Yesterday (13 June) it was announced Mr. Choudhury was temporarily removed from the post pending a Foreign Commonwealth Office investigation.

We reached out to the Governor’s Office and the FCO for details on who is leading the probe and if the investigators were on the ground here or not.

Here is what we got back from the Governor’s Office, “Unfortunately, we can’t go into these questions. It would be inappropriate whilst there is an investigation ongoing.”

Mr. Choudhury was recalled to the UK for the investigation, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced the investigation Wednesday (13 June.) However, he said, UK Overseas Territories Lord Tariq Ahmad insisted that no further details could be provided at this stage and indicated that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not intend to make a public statement regarding the matter.”

He said the investigation related to a “number of complaints” made against the Governor.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson has been appointed as acting Governor in Mr. Choudhury’s absence.

Today (14 June) he shared that Tourism Ministry Chief Officer Stran Bodden has been named deputy governor for the next two weeks.

