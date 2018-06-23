Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
OfReg targets fuel prices, issues call for consultants for market assessment

June 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

OfReg is turning its attention to analyzing Cayman’s fuel market.
The final goal is to develop its regulatory framework to monitor Cayman’s fuel prices.
In the first step toward doing that OfReg is now seeking consultants to analyze Cayman’s market.
More specifically, they are seeking a comprehensive market analysis and assessment of local prices.
OfReg announced today (22 June) that it’s issued a request for Expression of Interest for that assessment. The Authority said it’s the first stage of developing its regulatory framework.
OfReg is aiming for completion of this exercise by the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.
The assessment will provide the essential groundwork for the framework to ensure prices at the pump are fair and competitive. The budget for the entire process is contingent on the final scope of works in the formal RFP.

